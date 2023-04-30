Wife charged with shooting, killing husband in Jefferson County Published 6:25 pm Sunday, April 30, 2023

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The wife of a man who was found shot to death has been arrested and charged with his murder Sunday morning in Jefferson County.

Authorities said 43-year-old Leroy Peshoff was found deceased in his bedroom apparently from a gunshot wound. His wife, 41-year-old Sarah Jo Peshoff, is charged with his murder.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from another family member at 10 a.m. Sunday to the house at 1998 Granger Road near Roxie. The caller stated Peshoff was deceased inside the home.

According to Coroner Kendrick McDonald, the apparent cause of Peshoff’s death was a gunshot to the head. His wife was taken into custody later Sunday and is being held without bond.