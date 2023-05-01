It’s Molly Monday! Natchez pastry chef in semi-finals tonight

Published 12:40 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

By Jan Griffey

Molly Manning Robertson's Japanese inspired cheesecake, featuring the flavors of matcha and black sesame catapulted her into the semi finals of the Spring Baking Championship. (Submitted)

NATCHEZ — It’s the semi-finals tonight on Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship and Natchez pastry chef Molly Manning Robertson is in the final four.

The show begins at 7 p.m.

Robertson, the only female contestant left, will compete against three other contestants in this next to the last episode. Tonight, judges Duff Goldman, Kardea Brown and Nancy Fuller will eliminate one contestant before the three remaining move on to next Monday’s season finale, where one contestant will earn the $25,000 grand prize.

Host Jesse Palmer challenges contestants tonight to create a treat that shows their moms how much she means to them.

They will create bouquets of tulips and rosé-infused desserts, two things any mom would love on their special day.

