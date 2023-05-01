VIDEO: Funeral procession for long-time sheriff Tommy Ferrell passes by Adams County Sheriff’s Office Published 5:22 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

NATCHEZ — Those in the vicinity of State Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Street to Canal Street on Monday afternoon stopped in respect for the procession for the late Tommy Ferrell, who died last week.

The procession made its way past the Adams County Sheriff’s Office before Ferrell’s burial at the Natchez City Cemetery.

Ferrell enjoyed a 35-year law enforcement career before retiring in January 2004 as Adams County Sheriff. He served in that office from 1988 through January 2004.

The above video includes part of the procession on Monday afternoon.