WCCA rolls past Claiborne Academy, advances to MAIS Class 3A South State Semifinals

Published 12:24 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

By Patrick Jones

WOODVILLE — The Wilkinson County Christian Academy Rams advanced to the semifinals of the MAIS Class 3A South State Playoffs after taking care of the Claiborne Academy Rams 10-5 last Friday afternoon in Game 2 of the best-of-three first-round series.

District 4 No. 1 seed WCCA scored four runs in the bottom of the second thanks to RBI singles by Tyler McKlemurry, winning pitcher Brayden Ready, Charles Grezaffi, and Jacob Sessions. The Rams added five runs in the bottom of the third inning Ready, Gavin Davis, and Jack Orgeron each drove in runs.

Ready went the distance on the mound for the Rams and allowed five runs on six hits, struck out seven batters and walked just one batter. He also had two baes hits.

As a team, the Rams collected 17 base hits. Both Sessions and Easton Buteauz had three hits while Davis, Grezaffi, McKlemurry, and Orgeron each had two hits.

WCCA next takes on District 5 No. 2 seed Prairie View Academy in the Class 3A South State semifinals. Game 1 of this best-of-three series took place at Prairie View in Haynesville, La. on Monday at 5:40 p.m.

Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3 will take place at WCCA later this week. Efforts to reach head coach Kyle White with information on days and starting times for those games were unsuccessful.

 

