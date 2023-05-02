Aradia LaVerne Hawkins Sims Published 10:29 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Dec. 21, 1948 – April 22, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Aradia LaVerne Hawkins Sims, 74, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Rose Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Kenneth Stanton officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from 5 until 6:30 p.m. with an Omega Omega Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. at the Church. Visitation will continue on Thursday, May 4, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Aradia was born Dec. 31, 1948, in Natchez, the daughter of Sarah Catherine Potter Hawkins and Tommie L. Hawkins, Sr. After graduating from high school, she enrolled in college and earned her Master’s in Education. She was retired from the Natchez Adams School District. Mrs. Sims was a member of Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church since 1968 where she served on the Usher Board. Aradia was a charter member of the Natchez Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and a Lifetime member of the National Education Association.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Tommie L. Hawkins, Jr., and sister, Mary Hawkins Alexander.

Aradia leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Joseph E. Sims, Jr.; daughter, Jocelyn E. Sims DuBose; brother, Alvin Hawkins; granddaughters, Tyrah B. Crawford, Calyn E. DuBose, Clara N. Dubose, Corri L. DuBose; great-granddaughter, Paityn N. Parks; godchildren, Vantisha Robinson, Kenny Robinson, Jr., and Kendrell Robinson, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com