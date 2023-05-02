Charles Randall Moncrief Published 10:21 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

July 12, 1963 – April 28, 2023

EVA, LA – Graveside service for Charles “Randy” Randall Moncrief, 59, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Fredrick Family Cemetery in Eva, LA on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Charles Laird officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Randy was born on Friday, July 12, 1963, in Natchez, MS, and passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at his home. He worked as an oilfield hand for many years and later went to work as a farmer at Angelina. Randy loved the outdoors and spent his free time hunting and fishing.

Email newsletter signup

He is reunited with his parents, Richard Monroe Moncrief, Sr., and Peggy Joyce Gordon Moncrief; paternal grandparents, Lloyd and Essie Mae Moncrief; maternal grandparents, Frank and Birdie Gordon; and cousin, Corky Frith.

Randy leaves behind his beloved pet, Scooby; brother, Richard M. Moncrief, Jr. of Monroe, LA; aunt, Brenda Moncrief Temple of Vidalia, LA; uncle, Ray Moncrief of London, KY; cousins, Gary Caldwell and his wife, Mary Ruth of Lake St. John, LA, Joe Caldwell and his wife, Linda of Houma, LA, Toni Gordon of Baton Rouge, LA, Lana Clark of Mansville, LA, Gary Frith of Baton Rouge, LA, Terry Frith and his wife, Beth of Lafayette, LA, Don Hamilton and his wife, Jana of Monterey, LA, and Jodi Hamilton of CO.

The family will receive friends at Fredrick Family Cemetery in Eva, LA on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from 1 p.m. until service time 2 p.m.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.