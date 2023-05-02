Community Action Network to celebrate Community Action Month at county-wide events Published 4:47 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

The National Community Action Network celebrates its 59th anniversary of helping American families and communities overcome obstacles to poverty this year.

More than 1,000 agencies nationwide are working every day to create opportunities and transform the lives of their neighbors, making communities stronger and helping families thrive. This year, AJFC Community Action Agency Inc., a proud member of the Community Action Network, will also celebrate its 57th year helping families in seven counties — Lincoln, Lawrence, Copiah, Franklin, Jefferson, Claiborne and Adams.

“Each May, during Community Action Month, we reflect on the impact AJFC and our network has had on families,” said CEO Zadier Thomas. “Last year alone, we served over 2,000 people throughout our coverage area, and over 15 million across the country with immediately-needed services such as shelter and food, and also long-term solutions like education and job placement.”

Email newsletter signup

Community Action agencies serve 99 percent of all American counties with life-changing services to help families achieve financial stability. All agencies are locally controlled and represented by the private, public and low-income sectors of that community.

“We are proud of our communities’ participation in the development and oversight of our programs,” Thomas said. “Their engagement helps us to be more effective in our approach by determining the needs of the communities we serve.”

To celebrate the continued success of Community Action and raise awareness, AJFC will host a Community Action Awareness Day in each county where services are provided.

· Adams County — Friday, May 5, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the Adams County Safe Room, 323 Liberty Road, Natchez.

· Franklin County — Thursday, May 11, 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the Franklin County Veterans Services Office, 38 Walnut St., Meadville.

· Lincoln County — Thursday, May 18, 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., at the Brookhaven Building, 1154 Belt Line Drive, Brookhaven.

· Jefferson County — Friday, May 19, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at Prime Health & Wellness, 225 Community Drive, Fayette.

· Lawrence County — Wednesday, May 24, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at Cooper Ferry Park, 1362 East Broad St., Monticello.

· Copiah County — Thursday, May 25, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the Hazlehurst Depot Museum, 138 N Ragsdale Ave., Hazlehurst.

· Claiborne County — Friday, May 26, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the Community Action Agency, 1703 Bridgewell Lane, Port Gibson.

Members of the communities may be unaware of the poverty in their communities. Attending a program can provide an up-close and personal view of the difficulties low-income families face, as well as an understanding of how the programs can assist them. Community Action Month focuses on the future of poverty-affected areas.

For more information on AJFC, email contact@ajfccaa.org or visit www.ajfccaa.org.