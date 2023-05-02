Eddy Kay McCall Published 10:30 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Jan. 22, 1940 – April 30, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Eddy Kay McCall, 83, of Natchez who died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at her residence will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 05, 2023, at First Baptist Church with Brother Phillip Watts officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the service Friday, May 05, 2023, at First Baptist Church Natchez.

Eddy Kay was born Jan. 22, 1940, in Gulfport, MS the daughter of Edwin Bolls Knox, Sr. and Lillian Kathryn Thomason Knox.

She was a member of First Baptist Church since 1954 where she served as church secretary, Sunday School teacher, handbell choir member, greeter, and hospitality committee member. She retired from Adams County Christian School after 25 years of teaching kindergarten.

Eddy Kay was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, her parents, and her paternal and maternal grandparents.

Survivors include her daughters, Connie McCall Chapin and husband, Randy of Crystal Springs, MS, and Kim McCall Thomas and husband, Lee of Natchez, MS; four grandchildren, Lauren Carroll and husband, Dustin, Garrett Chapin and wife, Taylor, Luke Thomas, and wife, Sky, and Connor Chapin; one brother, Ned Knox and wife, Mary Lou; one sister, Peggy McCall; and a number of nephews and nieces.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jordan Arnold, Charles Stephens, Darin Doughty, Jerry Geter, and Doug McCallister.

She was the best mom, Mimi, friend, and Christian. She gained such strength from the Lord over the past three years while living with Parkinson’s disease.

The family would like to give special thanks to her angels, Carrie Ozan, Mildred Williams, Corine Fleming, and Lillian Ross, Deaconess Hospice, and Enhabit Hospice.

Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church Natchez and the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.