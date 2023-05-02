Edward King Published 10:28 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

April 4, 1960 – April 29, 2023

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Edward Ovelar King, 63, of Natchez, who passed away on April 29, 2023, at his residence will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery at 11 a.m. with Bro. Brian Monehan officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Visitation services will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the service time at the cemetery.

Edward was born on April 4, 1960, in Natchez, MS, to Ovelar S. King and Nancy Ann Butler.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Clinton Alex King.

Edward leaves to cherish his memories one son, Anthony Edward Otto, and wife, Sherri; five daughters, Amber Rose Bass and husband, Richard, JoyLynn Deville and husband, Jeff, Natasha Nicole King, Kimberly Marie Jenkins, and husband, Owen, and Megan Annette King and husband, Robert; twelve grandchildren, Ivy and Cash Otto, and Antwanette Bryant, Ruby Bass, L.V. Christopher King, Tristan Shirley, Cheyenne Shirley, Daniel King, Nicholas Cross, Aeribella Cross, James Owen Jenkins III, and Chloe Jenkins; mother, Mary Ann King; one brother, Robert “Bobby” King.

