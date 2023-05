Emmett Keating Published 10:34 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

May 5, 1928 – April 28, 2023

NATCHEZ – Graveside service for Emmett Keating, 94, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Casey Young officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Emmett was born on Saturday, May 5, 1928, in Blond, LA, and passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, in Ferriday, LA.