Ethel Green Banta Published 10:19 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Sept. 2, 1933 – March 24, 2023

NATCHEZ – A Service of Christian Burial for Ethel Green Banta of Natchez will be at 10 a.m., Sat., May 6, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 305 S. Commerce St., Natchez. It will be conducted by the Rev. Ken Ritter, Rector of Trinity Church.

Mrs. Banta was born Sept. 2, 1933, in Jackson, Miss., and died March 24, 2023, at Hope Farm, her historic home in Natchez.

A visitation with family members precedes the service from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. in Kuehnle Hall at Trinity Church. Following the service, a celebration of her life will be at Stanton Hall, 401 High St., Natchez.