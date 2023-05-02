James M. Davis Published 10:30 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

August 27, 1945 – April 22, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for James Morunary Davis, 77, of Natchez, who died Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Alexandria, LA, will be held Friday, May 5, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West Memorial Chapel).

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, from 12 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Masks are required.

James was born August 27, 1945, the son of Geddieth Smith Davis and John Wade Davis. He was a graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School and Mississippi Valley State University. James was a retired contractor and teacher. James was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. He enjoyed working on cars, building things, and woodworking.

He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Joyce Marie Jones Davis.

James leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Ida G. Morris-Davis; daughters, Sarah Jane Davis-Amos, Geddieth Elaine Davis, and Linda Joyce Davis-James; step-daughters, Joann Rucker and Debra Morris Reed; stepsons, Willie H. Morris and Raymond A. Morris; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com