Pets of the Week: Do you have any love to spare? Published 1:29 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Ralphie is a super playful and affectionate 2-month-old male grey tabby kitten. He is sure to make the best napping buddy in the world! Please visit the PetSense store in Vidalia to meet Ralphie and other kitties that are available for adoption through Hoofbeats and Pawprints Rescue.

Next is Carnation. He is a part of a litter of seven pups. Carnation is 2 months old. He is a very playful and talkative little pup. Carnation is ready to be planted at a new furever home to finish sprouting and growing.

Then come Meet Frito, the buff colored kitty, and Pringle, the orange and white kitty. They have grown very attached to each other and hope to be adopted together. Pringle is a bobtail, and Frito has a half tail! They love to play together and are ready to venture out into world! Could these two characters be just what your family needs? Come meet Carnation, Frito and Pringle today at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road. Visitation is Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.

Meet Domino. This extremely handsome man is approximately 6 years old and is looking for the perfect family or BFF. He enjoys belly rubs, sitting on the couch, and staring adoringly at people nearby. He is dog and people friendly, neutered, and has been fully vetted! Come by and visit Domino to see if he is suited to your lifestyle. The Concordia PAWS shelter has play lots for a “meet and greet.” A fenced yard is required to keep him safe. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at 1212 First St., Ferriday.