Samuel Edward Price Published 10:32 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Oct. 6, 1944 – April 30, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Samuel Edward Price, 78, of Natchez, who died Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Natchez, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Rose Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Joseph Logan officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Friday, May 5, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Samuel was born on Oct. 6, 1944, in Natchez, the son of Ida Young Price and Clarence Price. After graduating from high school, he earned an Associate degree from Copiah-Lincoln Junior College in Wesson. Samuel was a United States Veteran serving with the Marines and earning a Purple Heart. He was also retired from the United States Department Corps of Engineers. He enjoyed spending time with family, watching movies and puzzle books.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Clarence Price, Jr.

Samuel leaves to cherish his memories: one son, Carlos Hunter; two daughters, Marquita Price and Ariana Price Carter (Cedric); brother, Charles A. Price; grandchildren, Ja’Kira Price, Zavion Patterson, Aja Carter, LaDarrian Carter, and Kameron Carter; great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

