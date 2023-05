Alfred Dwight Arnold Published 11:59 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

March 16, 1946 – May 1, 2023

HATTIESBURG, MS – Alfred Dwight Arnold, born March 16, 1946, died in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on Monday, May 1, 2023, at his home. Services are incomplete at this time. A memorial service will be held in his honor at Parkway Baptist Church in Natchez, Mississippi at a later date.