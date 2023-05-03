Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results
Week of April 21-27:
Robert Goodwin charged with possession of a controlled substance. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Email newsletter signup
Barney Hawkins charged with arson – 2nd degree. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Richard Hudnall charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Richafd Hudnall charged with possession of methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results
Week of April 21-27:
None. (none available)
Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results
Wednesday, April 26:
Amaya Kelis Evans, 21, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 45 days with 44 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $1,748.75.
Elizabeth Anne Free, 40, pleaded guilty to false pretenses. Fine set at $748.75. Restitution set at $152.32.
Michael Hall, no age given, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.
Larry Earl Smith, 33, pleaded guilty to telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening or harassing. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.
Brandon Rayshawn Thompson, 31, pleaded guilty to motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.
Delandro James Bell, 34, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.
Shannon Lesley Smith, 22, charged with public drunk/vile profane language in public. Case dismissed.
Tuesday, April 25:
Carey Samuel Gendron, 46, charged with receiving stolen property. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Teiriney Leshae Richardson, 25, charged with simple assault/domestic violence. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Terrinika Lamonetta White, 30, charged with false pretenses. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Terrinika Lamonetta White, 30, charged with motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding law enforcement. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Terrinika Lamonetta White, 30, charged with simple assault. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Bennie Charles Williams, 68, charged with DUI — third or subsequent conviction. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Christian Cartrell Woodford, 18, charged with weapons – possession of stolen firearm. Case remanded to files for one year.
Corey Sloane Latham, 30, charged with burglary: all but dwelling. Waive preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury. Has old fines totaling $1,401.25.
Concordia Parish Seventh Judicial District Court Cases — End Results
Thursday, April 27:
Billy Rozenboom, 44, Martinsburg, sentenced to one year suspended with one year probation upon payment of $1,000 plus $492.50 court cost for possession of schedule II drugs.
Kenneth Ray Kelly, 60, Vidalia, 104 days credit for time served for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wednesday, April 26:
Bradley Morris Edwards, 24, Jonesville, sentenced to six months suspended with 24 months probation upon payment of $1,357.50 for driving while intoxicated (amended to first offense).
Melissa Watson, 43, Swainsboro, GA, fined $245 for no driver’s license in possession.
Marion Core, 41, Monterey, sentenced to six months suspended with 24 months probation upon payment of $457.50 for driving while intoxicated (first offense).
Richard Carter, 53, Vidalia, sentenced to 15 days default and fined $420 plus $260 court cost for possession of marijuana and improper lane use.