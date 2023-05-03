Courthouse Records: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Adams County

April 21-27

Civil suits:

Estate of Vance Victor Breaux Sr.

DHS — Jonathon Lyles.

DHS — Deandrew Calvin.

DHS — Donald L. Perry Jr.

DHS — Pamela Beverly.

DHS — Lue Pollard.

DHS — Desmond Berry.

DHS — Brandon Simmons.

Estate of Margaret Black House.

DHS — Dedrick D. Scott.

DHS — Shanta D. Clark.

DHS — Kayln Owen.

Divorces:

Kim Thornburg McCoy and Darin Trivell McCoy. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Tracey Lee Peltier and Lee Roay Peltier. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Lynda Guice Langston and Cecil Langston. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

None.

Deed transactions:

April 20-26

William P. Robertson and Mary G. Robertson to Mary T. Davis, land beginning at the intersection of the westerly line of Pine Street with the northerly line of State Street.

Kerry Patrick Kaiser and Kim K. Kaiser to Betty C. Jenkins, all of that certain 3.3 acre tract of lot 1 of the partition of “Hawthorne”.

Betty R. McKay to Eidt Properties, LLC, lot A Greenfield Plantation.

Kizzy Marcella Doss (a/k/a Kizzy M. Nichols) and Desmond D. Nichols to Amie Glynesha Newsom, lot 14 of Block “E” of the Roselawn Division.

Cory Lane Miller to The Sheriff’s Retreat, LLC, a 66.16 acre tract being a portion of Ben Lemond Plantation.

Sarah Jackson to Richard Knight, lot 23 Highland Park Subdivision, Second Development.

Mortgages:

April 20-26

Charles E. Mingee Jr. to Delta Bank, Vicksburg Branch, lot C Westover Heights Subdivision, Fourth Development.

Buffalo Services, Inc to United Mississippi Bank, Gloster Branch, land commencing at the intersection of the Northerly right-of-way line of Homochitto Street and the Easterly right-of-way line of Pine Street (now Martin Luther King Jr. Street).

Kendra Sylvester to Renasant Bank, lots 28 and 29 Homewood Park Subdivision.

Vickie Buckles Rodgers to Julius Rodgers, lot 7 of a Subdivision of a Portion of lot B of Poverty Hills.

Valerie Colene Angles and William Robert Angles III to Home Bank, Tracetown Branch, lot 44 Etania Subdivision.

Kimberly C. Shannon A/K/A Kimberly Carter Shannon and Nicholas J. Shannon to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, lot 58 of a portion of Dunkerron (Second Development).

Betty C. Jenkins to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, all of that certain 3.3 acre tract of lot 1 of the partition of “Hawthorne”.

JLH Property, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, land commencing at the northeasterly corner of Tract “C” of a division of a portion of Somerset.

Amie Glynesha Newsom to AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, lot 14 of Block “E” of the Roselawn Division.

Tranetta Cooks to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, lot 133 Montebello Subdivision.

Jonathan M. Thorpe to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, lot 273 Montebello Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, April 27

Civil cases:

Natchez Housing Authority v. Emily Williams.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Dasmine Butler.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Davenport Mark.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Margaret Gibbs.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Prentice Simmons.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Calvin Butler.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Lashaun Ivory.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Rosetta Davis.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Phillip Jackson.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Lagarian Bridgewater.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Christina Jones.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Shanteria Payne.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Laronda Williams.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Jessica Campbell.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Beatrice O’Neal.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Eric Dixon.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Brandy Gibson.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Naomi Walton.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Reshunda Morgan.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Shirley Emery.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Larry Hughes.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Terrene Robinson.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Bobbie Gordon.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Shirley Singleton.

Charles Green/Riverwood Manor v. Jarriod Hauer.

Concordia Parish

April 21-27

Civil suits:

Briana Clark v. Clinton Dossett Novak.

Succession of James W. Bragg Sr.

Devinne Cain v. Casey Lane Calhoun.

John Powell v. Shelter General Insurance Company.

John Powell v. Kaci Cothern.

21st Mortgage Corporation v. Cyletha Fay Fisher.

21st Mortgage Corporation v. Laryssa Monique Turner Hilliard.

State of Louisiana v. Antonio Jackson.

Stasha O. Willis v. Antonio Jackson.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Roger D. McDonald Jr.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Kaytlyn McDonald.

Divorces:

Kelvin Beard v. Loran Ellard Beard.

Haryln Biela Dean v. Brandon Scott Dean.

Marriage license applications:

None.

Deed transactions:

Blackhawk Farms, LLC to Capstone Industrial Services, LLC, Black Hawk Plantation.

Frederick William Hein Jr. and Eva Dianne Willard Hein to Jester Land Management, Inc., lot 24 Second Lattimore Acres Subdivision.

GG DW, LLC to Remonia R. Demby, lot 48 Concordia Park Subdivision.

Pike Peak, LLC to ATRE Investments, LLC, lots 7 through 12, Block No. 220 of the Town of Ferriday.

Robert E. Evans and Cynthia H. Evans to Reginald M. Young and Jo Katherine Young, lot 26 Deer Park Hunting & Fishing Camp Sites, Third Development.

Stacy Huff to ADAIR, LLC, lot 91 Belle Grove Subdivision, Second Development.

Lacy Roy to Allen Ray Parker II, lot 36 South Deer Park Hunting & Fishing Camp Sites.

Caleb Evan Gillespie to BBRB Properties, LLC, lot 1 Black River Lake Estates.

Macon Ridge Community Development Corporation to Wesley S. King and Shanda Brownell King, lots 33 and 34 Belle Grove Subdivision.

Smith Printing & Office Supplies, Inc. to MGSS Properties, LLC, lot 6A of the re-subdivision of lots 5 and 6, Block No. 81 Magoun Addition.

Yankie Lee Duncan and Kaitlin Duncan to Yankie Duval Duncan and Sheila Duncan, lot 1-A, a portion of lot 1 of the JM Willson Estate.

Mortgages:

Kenneth E. Brown and Patricia Logan Brown to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 15 Weecama Estates.