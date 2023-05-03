Crime Reports: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on North Circle Drive.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Two accidents on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on North Shields Lane.

Loitering on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Civil matter on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Threats on Oakland Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Theft on Shadow Lane.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Loitering on John R. Junkin Drive.

Robbery on Devereux Drive.

Loitering on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Main Street.

Two accidents on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Roundale Street.

Unwanted subject on North Shields Lane.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Welfare concern/check on Creek Bend Road.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Friday

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Accident on Franklin Street.

Dog problem on North Union Street.

Hit and run on Franklin Street.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Sherwood Drive.

Traffic stop on Shadow Lane.

Suspicious activity on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Missing person on Devereux Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Jacelyn Arceneaux, 18, Fieldview Drive, on charge of simple assault; attempt by physical menace. Released on $500.00 bond.

Leigha Thompson Day, 43, Kingston Road, Natchez, on charge of disclosure of intimate material. Released on $500.00 bond.

Larry Frederick Jackson, 51, Orange Street, Ridgecrest, La., on charge of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Held without bond.

Chisley Morristine, 39, Lakeview Parkway, Natchez, on charges of speeding on state highway and no driver’s license. Held without bond.

Michael Jeffery Washington, 32, Gayosa Avenue, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Jasmine Renee Buchannan, 28, North Concord Avenue, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Released without bond.

Haley Nettles, 21, North Swan Circle, Natchez, on charge of resisting arrest. Held without bond.

Arrests — Friday

Lenifer Lanie Adams, 57, Green Acres Road, Natchez, on charge of seat belt violation. Released without bond.

Reports — Sunday

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 North.

Warrant/affidavit on Fieldview Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Kingston Road.

Breaking and entering on Sulinda Street.

Traffic stop on Eastbrook Road.

Reckless driving on Lotus Drive.

Theft on Easy Street.

False alarm on Burnes Street.

Loud noise/music on U.S. 61 South.

Suspicious activity on Sedgefield Road.

Traffic stop on James Brown Avenue.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Gordon Place.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Hobo Fork Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Harassment on Iris Lane.

Reports — Friday

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on State Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Shots fired on Warbler Court.

Fight on progress on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Steam Plant Road.

Traffic stop on Starnes Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Loud noise/music on Redd Loop Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Lonnie Moore, 60, 393 Townsend Road, Ferriday, simple assault. Bond set at $450.

Arrests — Saturday

Cavell Davis, 33, 204 Vidalia Drive, Ridgecrest, aggravated assault, drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass. Bond set at $2,750.

Micheala Sugg, 36, 207 Vidalia Drive, Ridgecrest, bench warrant for failure to appear (two counts), introduction of contraband. Bond set at $3,400.

Travis McCready, 35, 37 Grove Acres Road, Natchez, non consensual disclosure of a private image, introduction of contraband and obscenity. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Schneider Johnson, 43, 189 Loomis Lane, Clayton, resisting an officer and disturbing the peace. Bond set at $1,100.

James Dutruch, 40, Angie, La., department of corrections transfer. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Threats on Townsend Lane.

Reports — Sunday

Automobile accident on US 84.

Fraud on Park Drive.

Public assistance on US 84.

Theft on Black Bayou Road.

Threats on Townsend Lane.

Domestic violence on Margaret Circle.

Suspicious person on Earl Davis Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Pear Street.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Theft on Riverside Street.

Juvenile problem on Ross Street.

Shoplifting on Main Street.

Hit and run on Lincoln Avenue.

Domestic violence on Ralphs Road.

Alarms on Kindergarten Road.

Suspicious person on Apple Street.

Warrant on Apple Street.

Reports — Friday

Public assistance on Bodark Road.

Loose horses on Moose Lodge Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Theft on US 84.

Juvenile problem on US 84.

Suspicious person on US 84.

Fire on US 84.

Theft on Louisiana 129.

Automobile accident on Louisiana 129.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 600.

Fight on Doyle Road.