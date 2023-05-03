Dog shot in leg during Tuesday night gunfire on N. Union Street Published 3:20 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

NATCHEZ — Late-night gunfire on North Union Street in Natchez has injured one dog but no suspects were identified, authorities said.

Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said multiple callers reported hearing the gunshots just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The dog was struck in the leg while out walking with its owner, Green said.

“We don’t know if the dog was shot at on purpose or not,” she said. “The owner wanted to take it to the LSU veterinary clinic with a leg injury. There were several calls from that area. We didn’t see anything else that was hit. Our investigators have gone back looking for shell casings and things of that nature.”

Investigation of the incident is still ongoing, Green said.

This story will be updated when more information is available.