Edward Taylor Elliott Published 8:40 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Jan. 29, 1932 – April 28, 2023

NATCHEZ – Graveside service for Edward “E.T.” Taylor Elliott, 91, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Natchez National Cemetery on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Tony Ganey officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

E.T. was born on Friday, Jan. 29, 1932, in Jackson, MS, and passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones at his daughter’s home in Vidalia, LA. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force as a Staff Sergeant and in the National Guard. E.T. loved the Lord and was a member of Lake St. John Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending his free time outdoors, whether it was hunting, fishing, trapping, or gardening. More importantly, E.T. loved his family and friends and spending time with them.

He is reunited with the love of his life, Marion “Nanny” Elliott; parents, J.E. Elliott and Gladys Therman Elliott; sister, Gladys Whitney and her husband, Dick, and sweet great-granddaughter, Caroline Gill.

Those left behind to cherish E.T. ‘s memories are his daughter, Beverly Elliott Caston and her husband, Gary of Vidalia, LA; son, Glen Elliott and his wife, Mary of Lake St. John, LA; daughter, Gail Elliott Brazell and her husband, James of Scottsboro, AL; grandchildren, Jennifer Caston Paul and her husband, Aaron of Ruston, LA, Jason Elliott and his wife, Kim of Brusly, LA, Stephanie Elliott Farmer and her husband, Jordan of Vidalia, LA, and Jared Harner of Lafayette, LA; great-grandchildren, Annalise Paul, Andrew Paul, Mallory Gill, Emmalie Elliott, Charlotte Elliott, Stori Farmer, Wesson Farmer, Jude Harner, and Ben Harner; nephews, Richard Whitney and his wife, Gaynil, Mark Whitney and his wife, Betty both of Natchez, MS; niece, Whitney “Debbie” Shuman and her husband, Eric of Poplarville, MS; and special additional family, Mike “Tree” Trevillion and Karen Trevillion.

Those honoring E.T. as pallbearers are Michael Yakey, Jason Elliott, Mathus Waller, Jared Harner, Aaron Paul, and Jordan Farmer.

Honorary pallbearers are Robert Yakey, Gary Caston, James Brazell, and Gary Waller.

The family would like to share a special appreciation to Eric and Whitney Shuman for their help with E.T. ‘s well-being. Also, a heartfelt thanks to his caregivers, Annie Todd, Annie Rose Welch, Addie Bass, and Mattie Arbuthnot for their love, support, and care they shared for Mr. E.T. and his family. The family would like to thank Enhabit Hospice of Vidalia, LA for their professionalism and support.

There are not enough words to express the gratitude and love we have for all of you. Thank y’all!

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.