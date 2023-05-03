To be coming to you live from Natchez, WJTV’s Walt Grayson

Published 4:33 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

WJTV Channel 12 new's Walt Grayson will be hosting a live broadcast from Natchez on Friday, May 12.

NATCHEZ — Natchezians, get your hometown spirit signs and camera smiles ready.

WJTV’s Walt Grayson will be broadcasting from Natchez on Friday, May 12. The broadcasts scheduled for 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. will take place in front of Frankie’s On Main restaurant.

The block of Main Street from Commerce to Pearl streets will be closed for the afternoon beginning at 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for the broadcasts. However, the city invites a crowd of cheering Natchezians to be in the background.

Think “Good Morning America” or a college game day with a cheering crowd waving signs in the background, but in Natchez, said Visit Natchez Executive Director Devin Heath.

“I thought it would be fun if we did something like that,” he said.

“We would love everyone to come; make signs, bring your friends and family,” Visit Natchez shared. “Make a night of it by shopping at the local merchants, grabbing dinner at the local restaurants, and attending Live @ 5 at The Natchez Bandstand!”

Starting the following week, on May 15, Visit Natchez will be shooting a new Natchez promotional video to go along with Visit Natchez’s new branding, Heath announced during a downtown merchants group meeting last week.

“We picked the locations because we want to make sure we’re showing a cross-section of every aspect. We don’t want to show all restaurants and not feature any shops or show all hotels and not bed and breakfasts,” he said. “It’s a whole brand new campaign that we will be launching here very, very soon.”

