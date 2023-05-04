Barbara Hall Leigh Published 1:12 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

Nov. 10, 1942 – May 2, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Barbara Hall Leigh, 80 of Natchez, MS, who passed away on May 2, 2023, at Rapides Regional Hospital in Alexandria, LA, will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez at 2 p.m. under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery.

Visitation service will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, from 1 p.m. until the service time at the Chapel.

Barbara was born on Nov. 10, 1942, in Lincoln County, MS to Willie and Willis L. Hall.

Barbara moved to Natchez in 1952 when she attended public school. Barbara was a member of the graduating class of 1961, the last class to graduate from the High School on Homochitto Street. She left Natchez twice, once for seven years and once for thirteen years, but she always came home.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Donna M. Hall; two brothers, Billy Hall, and Alton “Jobby” Hall; one sister-in-law, Peggy Hill; one brother-in-law, Edward L. Murray.

She leaves to cherish her memories one son, Matthew Hall Leigh; one grandchild, Reid Elizabeth Leigh; one sister, Rachel Hall Murray; two special friends, Angie Carter, and Donalda Parker; and a host of other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Natchez Stew Pot or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.