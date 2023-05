Brenda Jean Thornburg Published 1:17 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

March 19, 1964 – April 27, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Brenda Jean Thornburg, 59, of Natchez, MS, who died April 27, 2023, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday at Antioch Baptist Church.

Burial will be at Skinner Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m., Friday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.