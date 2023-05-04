Edwin Holmes Jr.

Published 1:03 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

NATCHEZ – Services for Edwin Holmes, Jr., 69, of Natchez, MS, who died on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Merit Health Natchez will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Robert D. Mackel and Sons Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery on May 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, May 5, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Social Distancing and masks will be enforced at all times.

