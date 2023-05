GALLERY: Miss-Lou joins in National Day of Prayer Published 2:08 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

The Natchez Ministerial Alliance hosted a National Day of Prayer event at noon Thursday at the Gazebo on the Bluff.

The day of prayer is held annually the first Thursday in May. The observance, created by Congress, asks people to turn to God in “prayer and meditation.”

All photos by Ben Hillyer/The Natchez Democrat.