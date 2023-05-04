Roberta Lewis Vickers Published 1:04 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

June 21, 1947 – April 20, 2023

VIDALIA – Funeral Services for Roberta Lewis Vickers, 75, of Vidalia, LA, who died April 20, 2023, will be at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, at Zion Baptist Church with Elder Johnny Elery, officiating.

Burial will follow at Vidalia City Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 6:30 until 8 p.m., Friday, at Singleton Chapel Baptist Church.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com