Shirley Ann Thomas Hall Published 1:15 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

March 17, 1942-April 26, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Shirley Ann Thomas Hall, 81, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Natchez will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at St. Matthews Baptist Church in Garden City with Rev. Frank Jenkins officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery in Knoxville under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Shirley was born March 17, 1942, in Natchez, the daughter of Rosie Lee Ray Thomas and Amos Thomas.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerome Hall, Jr.; parents; children, Debra Faye Hall and Dawayne Angelo Hall and daughter-in-law, Oubone Hall.

Shirley leaves to cherish her memories: daughter, Gwendolyn Hall Montgomery (Riley); sons, Latrell Hall, Jerome III, Harry Hall, Larry Hall, and David Hall (Tracy); step-son, Charles Hunt; brother, Anthony Thomas (Eula); sisters, Pamela Thomas and Yolande Williams (Roger); step-mother, Laura Thomas; 12 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Deloris Anderson, and Lucy Washington; two brothers-in-law, Scotty Hall and Sylvester Hall, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com