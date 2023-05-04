Stewpot calls for help: Meat needed to feed hungry in Natchez Published 11:07 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

Volunteers with Natchez Stewpot issued a call for help to the community on Thursday.

Marcus Archer, manager of the Stewpot, said the organization is “in dire need of meat” for the 300 meals served daily.

Those meals, he said in an email plea, feed people “who would otherwise go hungry.”

Email newsletter signup

Fresh meat of any kind is needed. No canned meat is needed.

Donations can be brought to the Stewpot at 69 East Franklin Street from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Anyone would would like to donate financially can send. check to Natchez Stewpot, P.O. Box 298, Natchez, MS 39120.

For more information, contact Archer at the Stewpot, 601.442.9413.