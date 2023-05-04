Two arrested, charged with trafficking Ecstasy

Published 3:37 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — A search warrant executed on Thursday morning by the Adams County Special Operations Group of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of two suspected of trafficking in drugs.

Nichelle Letcher

Fredrick Hauer

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Fredrick Hauer, 34, and Nichelle Letcher, 33, were arrested at 201 Lumber St., Natchez.

Deputies confiscated approximately 51 Ecstacy tablets in the apartment.

Email newsletter signup

Both have been charged with trafficking schedule I drug (Ecstasy) and conspiracy to traffic Ecstacy.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More News

Descendants of West African prince enslaved in Natchez will visit next week

GALLERY: Miss-Lou joins in National Day of Prayer

MAYOR: Tuesday shooting on North Union has no known ties to mental health center

UMB celebrating 50th anniversary with joint chambers’ Open House May 11 in Natchez

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Who would you like to see as our next U.S. president?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections