Angela Dyer Sandifer Published 5:06 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

April 8, 1972 – April 28, 2023

JACKSON — Angela Dyer Sandifer, entered into eternal rest on April 28, 2023 in Jackson, MS.

Born April 8, 1972, Angela was the 2nd born to Moses and Arula Dyer. Angela attended Jefferson County School District through 10th grade, and transferred to the Natchez Adams County School District beginning her Junior year, where she was very active as a cheerleader and much more. She graduated from Natchez High School in 1990. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from DeVry University and her Master’s Degree from The University of Arizona Global Campus.

She was employed with the State of Mississippi MEMA Division for 9 years and she recently began working with the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

On May 26, 2018, Angela was united in Holy Matrimony to her loving husband Leyon Sandifer.

Angela dedicated her life to Christ as a young girl and she has diligently followed Christ all of her life. She was a committed member of The Relate Church in Byram, MS and served the Children’s Ministry.

Angela was preceded in death by her brother Moses Dyer, Jr. and her nephew Johntrell Washington. She leaves to cherish her memory, a loving spouse, Leyon Sandifer and one sister Ronda Washington (Johnny) and a brother James Green (Kimberly).

Her memory also lives on in her sweet great nephew Noah Gabriel Russell, 3 daughters Lillian Littleton (Charleston), Vivian Sandifer and Lauren Carter; one son Leyon Sandifer, Jr, God-children Majesty, Leemond and Kamie Bradford, and Trelle Washington. Six nephews Timothy Dyer, Johnnathan Washington, Johnnie Washington, III, James E. Green, III., Jacody Green, Aurelious Davis, and two nieces; Lakenya Franklin, Ne Keitha Abraham, and a host of cousins and friends who loved her dearly.