Beverly Polk Warner Published 10:20 am Friday, May 5, 2023

Dec. 2, 1951 – April 22, 2023

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Beverly Polk Warner, 71, of Vidalia, LA will be held Monday, May 8, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. from Zion Baptist Church in Vidalia under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA. Burial will follow at the Whitehall Cemetery in Vidalia. Pastor Danny “Tron” Lewis will officiate. Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Polk, daughter of Snetville, Sr. and Catherine Carr Polk was born in Natchez, MS, and died at the LSU Oschner Hospital in Shreveport, LA.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Charles Warner, Sr., of Vidalia; three children, Charles Warner, Jr. (Cura) of Dallas, TX, Valerie England and Courtney Warner both of Monroe, LA; her siblings, Raphael Polk of Phoenix, AZ, Murphy Carr (Scilis) of El Sobrante, CA, Peggy Cain of Natchez, Doris Flaherty of Detroit, MI; her mother-in-law, Mrs. Rosa Lee Warner; two sisters-in-law, Juanita Polk and Deborah Polk all of Vidalia; nine grandchildren, Taja Warner, Charty Warner, Tristran Thomas (Kevin), Chaya Warner, Colby Warner, Cayden Warner all of Dallas; Joshua England of Atlanta, GA; Jade England and Christopher Jones, Jr. all of Monroe, LA. Also, a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives.

Preceding in death are her parents; two brothers, Gill Polk and Snetville Polk, Jr., and her father-in-law, Eddie Warner, Jr.

Online condolences can be sent to http://www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com