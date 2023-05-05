Crime Reports: Friday, May 5, 2023 Published 12:00 am Friday, May 5, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Katherine Marie Grantham, 51, 5 Calamity Circle, Roxie, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. No bond set.

Jonathan Wayne Baker, 24, 2 Morgantown Road, Natchez, on charge of four counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $377.50 on first count, $527.50 on second count, $727.50 on third count, and $748.75 on fourth count.

Martinique De Shae Howard, 27, 179 Devereux Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday, April 28

Kenneth Lawson Devening, 57, 358 Depot Street, Woodville, on charges of two counts of simple assault/domestic violence and one count of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set on first simple assault/domestic violence charge and on contempt of court: failure to appear charge. Bond set at $2,000 on second simple assault/domestic violence charge.

Edward Lee Davis, 41, 575 Inez Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $598.75.

Matthew Delvin Williams, 33, 318 Eastmoor Drive, Natchez, on charge of false pretenses. No bond set.

Robert Vantrell Hawkins, 29, 42 Parsons Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $703.75.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Rankin Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Shots fired on Oscar Street.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Middle School/Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Accident on North Union Street.

Traffic stop at Cathedral School.

Intelligence report on Lindberg Avenue.

Disturbance on Ram Circle.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Armstrong Street.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Suspicious activity on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Roth Hill Road.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Shots fired on North Union Street.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on North Shields Lane.

Breaking and entering on Highland Boulevard.

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 North.

Simple assault on Morgantown Road.

Disturbance on Lower Woodville Road.

False alarm on Northgate Road.

Accident on North Shields Lane.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Suicide/attempted suicide on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Gary Lynn Shirley, 61, Canvas Back Court, Natchez, on charge of simple assault attempt by physical menace. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Jacelyn Arceneaux, 18, Fieldview Drive, Natchez, on charge of malicious mischief (felony). Held without bond on that charge.

Reports — Tuesday

Suspicious activity on Kingston Road.

Intelligence report on Frederick Road.

Lost/stolen tag on Millette Street.

Juvenile problem on Village Square Boulevard.

Harassment on Village Square Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Monday

Stolen vehicle on Elbow Lane.

Accident on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Dog problem on Oakland Park Road.

Intelligence report on Country Club Drive.

Accident on Steam Plant Road.

Property damage on Church Hill Road.

Reckless driving on Lotus Drive.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Brandon Burnette, 50, 302 Lynn Haven Drive, resisting an officer with false information. Bond set at $750.

Arrests — Monday

Angela Goodwin, 55, 116 Barron Road, possession of schedule I, schedule II and schedule III drugs. Bond set at $15,550.

Spencer Springer, 41, 4115 Mohiean Baton Rouge, possession of a schedule II drug. Bond set at $10,000.

Reports — Wednesday

Alarms on Porter Wagner Road.

Business burglary on US 84.

Reports — Tuesday

Theft on Ralphs Road.

Theft on Carter Street.

Theft from automobile on Louisiana 129.

Cruelty to animals on Louisiana Highway 131.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 569.

Unwanted person on Bayou Drive.

Alarms on Eagle Road.

Alarms on US 84.

Alarms on Fields Road.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.