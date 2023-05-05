Deborah J. Woods Published 10:25 am Friday, May 5, 2023

June 4, 1954 – May 1, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Deborah J. Woods, 68, of Natchez, who died Monday, May 2023, in Natchez, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Zion Hill #1 Baptist Church with Pastor Joe W. Pickett officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023, from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Deborah was born on June 4, 1954, in Natchez, the daughter of Annette Carter Davis and Willie Jackson. She was a 1972 graduate of North Natchez High School. Deborah enjoyed socializing, arts and crafts, fashion, fishing, and cooking.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Woods; parents; step-father, Odell Carter, Sr. and brother, Tony Carter.

Deborah leaves to cherish her memories: daughters, Courtney Jones (Roosevelt), LaDonna Davis (Kale), and Tasheka Carter Richard; brothers, William Jackson, Odell Carter, Jr., and Jerome Carter; sisters, Norma Reed Moore (Bruce) and Wanda Carter Jennings (Larry); grandchildren, Jamale, Kelsey, Kiana, Aaron, Dontarius, Jeremiah, Kabari, Roosevelt, Jr., and Amir; great-grandchildren, Tyrone, Tyking, Kaleigh and Khari, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com