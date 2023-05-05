Enter now for 2023 balloon festival artwork contest Published 1:39 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Balloon Festival will be celebrating its 38th annual event on October 20 and 21 at Rosalie and is looking for new promotional artwork to go along with it.

Each year, the festival committee hosts a competition for artists, from painters to graphic designers, to design the image to be used on t-shirts, posters and other items used to promote the event, said Historic Natchez Foundation Executive Director Carter Burns.

“Artists should submit their designs to balloonfestival@natchez.org by June 30th for consideration,” he said, adding, “The winner will receive $1,000.”

Past artists often submitted works featuring vibrant colors and a creative theme with hopes of their design being used for the event.

Last year’s winner was Ben Hillyer, a long-time photographer for The Natchez Democrat and the current digital engagement leader for Boone Newspapers Inc.

It was his third year to win the contest.

Posters from years past are still sold at balloon festivals and at the Historic Natchez Foundation and collectors line up to find them.

The art needs to be able to fit standard poster and t-shirt sizes and should include the name of the event and the year, 2023 Natchez Balloon Festival.

Questions regarding the contest rules can also be submitted to balloonfestival@natchez.org or contact the Historic Natchez Foundation at 601-442-2500 for more information.