Marybelle Brown

Published 10:22 am Friday, May 5, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

Dec. 23, 1944 – May 3, 2023

VIDALIA – A memorial service for Marybelle Brown, 78, of Vidalia, LA will be announced at a later date by Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA. Mrs. Brown, daughter of Russell and Ethel Ettington Floyd, was born in Lebanon, PA, and died at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond Brown; her children, Joyce Escorcia of Vidalia; Monica Bravo of Fenton, MI; Donald Miller of Florida; and one grandchild.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com

