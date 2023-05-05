Search warrant leads to bust of alleged street-level drug dealing operation in Ferriday Published 1:04 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

FERRIDAY, La. — Four people were arrested Wednesday in Ferriday after Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies went to a house to execute a search warrant and found them gambling outside with drugs in plain view, authorities said.

The CPSO Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a Ferriday residence regarding an alleged street-level distribution of narcotics.

Upon arrival, multiple men were observed outside the location gambling, with narcotics in plain view and multiple vehicles blocking street traffic.

As a result of the warrant, four were arrested.

Jatayius Johnson, 22, Session Bosley Jr., 43, both from Ferriday, and Frederick Saulsberry, 39, from Jena, have each been charged with possession of schedule II and schedule I controlled substances with intent to sell

Joseph White, 41, from Ferriday, has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies also seized 180 grams of suspected marijuana, packaged for sale; 45 grams of suspected synthetic marijuana; 9 grams of suspected crack cocaine; 73 dose units of suspected ecstasy; suspected oxycodone; and 14 cell phone devices, scales and packaging material.

Sheriff David Hedrick thanked the Ferriday Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.

“My office is committed to combatting the sale of narcotics in the community, which often leads to violent crimes and fentanyl overdoses that devastate families,” he said. “If you see something, say something.”

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.