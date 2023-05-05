VIDEO: Two dead, at least two injured after shooting outside Natchez nightclub

Published 11:26 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — Two are dead and at least two others were transported to Merit Health Natchez with injuries after a shooting Friday night in the parking lot outside Legacy Lounge near Cash Savers supermarket on D’Evereux Drive.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m.

A crowd of at least 200 people quickly gathered as Natchez Police arrived and began cordoning off the scene with crime tape. The two bodies remained in the parking lot covered with sheets until vans from the Adams County Coroner’s Office arrived.

No information was immediately available from law enforcement officers — Natchez Police and Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies — working the crime scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

