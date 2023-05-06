Donate to help end hunger at your mailbox Published 6:00 am Saturday, May 6, 2023

NATCHEZ— The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will conduct its 31st annual national food drive on Saturday, May 13.

Letter Carriers will join forces with community leaders and others to help fight hunger in Natchez and throughout the country.

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, the country’s largest single-day food drive, provides residents with an easy way to donate food to those in need in the community.

Email newsletter signup

Adam Welch of Natchez, State Treasurer of the NALC, said food donations would be collected at mailboxes throughout Natchez on the day of the food drive and will be divided amongst local church food banks, Catholic Charities and the Natchez Stewpot.

Post offices all across the country will be collecting food items to be donated to local pantries in their communities. Volunteers then sort through donated items to distribute them back out to the community to help feed families in need.

To participate in the Stamp Out Hunger food drive, residents are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag containing non-perishable foods next to their mailbox prior to the time of regular mail delivery on Saturday, May 13. Your letter carrier will take care of the rest.

Life can deal ordinary hard-working people very difficult hands.

Millions of Americans live in challenging situations, uncertain of where their next meal will come from or if it will come at all.

They’re our customers, our neighbors our families.

They include children and seniors we see along our routes every day.

Some household members may have lost a job, are facing a serious medical condition, or are dealing with the unexpected responsibility of caring for grandchildren. Sadly, one in five households needing help with food is home to a military veteran.

So often, this food drive makes a positive difference for them.

With over 30 years of letter carriers’ commitment to the national food drive and over 1.82 billion pounds of food collected, our communities are still in need across the country.

On May 13, join your letter carrier in the challenge to end hunger by placing a bag of non-perishable food by your mailbox.

Together, we can end hunger in our community.