UPDATE: No suspects in fatal shooting that claimed two young men in Natchez Friday night

Published 11:24 am Saturday, May 6, 2023

By Jan Griffey

Two vans from the Adams County Coroner's Office arrive at the scene to transport the two lifeless bodies. (Jan Griffey | The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said no suspects have been identified yet in the shooting Friday night that killed two young Natchez men and sent three others to hospitals with injuries.

Travione Jones, 19, of Natchez, and Devin Winchester, 19, also of Natchez, were gunned down in the parking lot area between Cash Savers supermarket and the Legacy nightclub in the strip mall behind Popeye’s restaurant on D’Evereux Drive.

The injured men — two age 20 and one age 22, who Green did not identify — are expected to survive their injuries. She said all three of the injured men are originally from Natchez, but two have been living in Baton Rouge.

“We are reviewing video from the cameras in the area and are interviewing witnesses and the surviving victims,” Green said.

An abundance of shell casings left at the scene appear to be from an assault-type weapon, she said.

Green said as far as investigators know at this point, neither the dead man or those injured had been in the nightclub.

“It was Cinco De Mayo. People were out all over town. I think when the restaurants closed at their regular time, about 10 p.m., people were looking for somewhere to hang out and met up in this parking lot,” she said.

Green said the disregard for human life is difficult to comprehend.

“I don’t understand how they think this is all going to play out. Everybody dies and exactly what did you accomplish? It is sad, is what it is. It’s sad the youth these days choose permanent solutions to a problem that is a temporary problem,” she said.

 

