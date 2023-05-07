Crime Reports: Sunday, May 7, 2023 Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 7, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Ronchelle Dbor Jackson, 42, 10 Fairview Farm Road, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt; default in payment. Bond set at $450.00 on first count and $485.00 on second count.

Arrests — Monday, May 1

Katherine Marie Grantham, 51, 5 Calamity Circle, Roxie, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Juvenile problem on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on North Rankin Street.

Disturbance on John R. Junkin Drive.

Threats on East Oak Street.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on State Street.

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Wednesday

Threats on Spencer Street.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Property damage on Devereux Drive.

Burglary on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Silver Street.

Threats on Hunt Circle.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Welfare concern/check on Minor Street.

Traffic stop on St. Mary Street.

Disturbance on St. Catherine Street.

Shots fired on State Street.

Disturbance on Hunt Circle.

Aggravated assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Jervonta Brown, 21, Springfield Road, Natchez, on charge of false pretenses. Held on $15,000 bond.

Kenneth Ray Fitzgerald, 18, Ruby Lane, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance violations. Held without bond.

Deborah’Vinnie Le’Fay Givens, 20, Cottage Drive, Natchez, on charges of three counts of no child restraint, two counts of no insurance, two counts of speeding, and seat belt violation. Released on $400.00 bond.

Fredrick Jermaine Hauer, 40, Brentwood Lane, Natchez, on charge of conspiracy. Held without bond.

Ronald Tyson Jenkins, 21, Eagle Road, Vidalia, La., on charges of false pretenses and motor vehicle: possession of marijuana. Held without bond on each charge.

Nichelle Letcher, 33, Lumber Street, Natchez, on charge of trafficking in controlled substances. Released without bond.

Alonzo Tyler, 63, Greenfield Road, Natchez, on charge of no insurance. Held without bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Jervonta Brown, 21, Springfield Road, Natchez, on charge of threats, intimidation by letter, etc. Held on $1,000 bond.

Michael Lee Davis, 59, Cranfield Road, Natchez, on charge of driving while license suspended. Released on $500.00 bond.

Khadijah Isiah Mobsy, 30, Roselawn Drive, Natchez, on charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and shooting into occupied dwelling. Released without bond.

Montrell O’Neal, 36, South Rankin Street, Natchez, on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, fleeing or eluding law enforcement, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Held on $45,000 bond.

Cordell Andrew Thornburg, 48, Tubman Circle, Natchez, on charges of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, improper equipment on vehicle, no insurance, reckless driving, three counts of contempt of court for failure to appear, and two counts of contempt of court/arbitration; failure to appear. Held without bond.

Reports — Thursday

Five warrants/affidavits on Greenfield Road.

Four traffic stops on Greenfield Road.

Intelligence report on Lumber Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Six warrants/affidavits on Cottage Drive.

Scam on Southwind Road.

Theft on Azalea Lane.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Dog problem on Pine Hill Drive.

Dog problem on Traceside Drive.

Intelligence report on Ruby Lane.

Theft on Greenfield Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Four intelligence reports on State Street.

Scam on Damon Avenue.

Four warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.

Warrant/affidavit on Springfield Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Tubman Circle.

Theft on Selma Estates Road.

Theft on Pecan Drive.

Two fight in progress reports on Pineview Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Caleb Goodwin, 34, 346 BJ Road, simple battery and possession of schedule II drugs (two counts). Bond set at $21,250.

Roger Cross, 58, 317 Butch Road, Monterey, probation violation. No bond set.

Brandi Whittlesey-Stapp, 41, 284 Metcalf Road, Clayton, probation violation.

Jatarius Johnson, 22, 27393 Louisiana Highway 15, possession of schedule I drugs with intent, possession of schedule II drugs with intent. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Frederick Saulsberry, 39, 1228 Jamsine Lane, Jena, possession of schedule I drugs, possession of schedule II drugs with intent. No bond set.

Session Bosley Jr., 43, 125 Montomery St., Ferriday, possession of schedule I drugs, possession of schedule II drugs with intent. No bond set.

Joseph White, 41, 203 Carolina Ave., Ferriday, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $750.

Keniya Lutcher, 19, 9 Alabama St., felony theft. No bond set.

Kadarrian Frazier, 41, 657 Levens Addition Road, probation violation. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Reports — Thursday

Nuisance animals on Louisiana Highway 907.

Automobile accidents on US 84.

Road hazard on US 84.

Introduction of contraband on First Street.

Domestic violence on Levens Addition Road.

Unwanted person on Loomis Lane.

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on BJ Road.

Disturbance on Cowan Street.

Automobile accident on Louisiana 568.

Business burglary on US 84.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Automobile accident on Highway 568.

Reports — Wednesday

Suspicious person on US 84.

Nuisance animals on East Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Drug violation on Alabama Street.

Domestic violence on Bayou Drive.

Automobile accident on US 425.

Traffic stop on Louisiana 131.

Traffic stop on Highway 3196 and Carter Street.