Murphy the golden retriever dog was injured due to gun violence in Natchez; Fundraiser aims to help save his leg

Published 12:10 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Murphy, a 7-year-old golden retriever, was injured by a gunshot wound to the leg in Natchez late Tuesday, May 2. (Submitted)

NATCHEZ — Murphy, a seven-year-old Golden Retriever, is described as a gentle dog, alert but never violent.

His owner said he didn’t even bark just before he sustained a gunshot wound to his right hind leg while she was walking him in her mother’s front yard in the 800 block of North Union Street in Natchez last week.

At this time, it’s unclear if the gunshots were aimed at Murphy or his owner, who was walking him on a non-retractable leash when at least four gunshots were fired by someone apparently hiding out near the driveway, striking the dog and nearby trees but thankfully missing Murphy’s 33-year-old mom.

Email newsletter signup

She asked to remain anonymous while the shooter is still at large

Natchez police have not identified any suspects but confirmed that they were reviewing security camera footage and located four .40 caliber shell casings in bushes in the yard of the home.

The young woman had been staying with her mother in Natchez. Murphy had only been visiting a week before he was struck by gunfire out of the blue. No one saw the shooter, but Murphy’s owner said she saw a light “like a muzzle flash” in the bushes next to the driveway as gunshots came straight toward her.

Murphy was rushed to Louisiana State University veterinary hospital, where he received two surgeries to remove the bullet at the knee joint — which was shattered — and close up the wound so he could return home. He will have to have another surgery to either fuse the bone in his leg or amputate it once the vet is sure that no infection has set in.

A GoFundMe was created by Murphy’s family for anyone who wants to contribute to Murphy’s hospital bills and potentially help save his leg from being amputated.

Click here to find the GoFundMe page, or visit www.gofundme.com/f/murphy-golden-retriever-victim-of-gun-violence.

More News

The last ‘Molly Monday’? Natchez pastry chef in ‘bake off’ on this week’s TV challenge

Two qualify for sixth ward city alderman’s post

Sheriff’s Office rewards Natchez girl’s good deed with new bicycle

UPDATE: Mayor reacts to Friday shooting, shares concerns of community

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Who would you like to see as our next U.S. president?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections