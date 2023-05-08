The last ‘Molly Monday’? Natchez pastry chef in ‘bake off’ on this week’s TV challenge Published 2:14 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

NATCHEZ — Molly Manning Robertson fans find out this evening if Robertson moves on to the finale of the Food Network hit series Spring Baking Championship.

Robertson and contestant Luke Deardurff of Bronx, New York, will compete in a 60-minute bake off to see who competes with Christian Velez of Hollywood, Florida, and Clement Le Deore of San Diego, California, for the championship and $25,000 in prize money.

This week’s will begin with the 60-minute bakeoff between Robertson and Deardurff to determine the third finalist.

Email newsletter signup

“I was almost certain I was going home,” Robertson said after the competition. “Thank God I have another chance to prove I deserve to be in the finale.”

If she makes it that far, for the finale, contestants will be challenged to make wedding cakes for three real-life couples.