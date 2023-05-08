Two juveniles detained during armed robbery near Ferriday Published 5:16 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

CONCORDIA PARISH — Two minors were apprehended during an armed robbery near Ferriday early Monday morning and are suspected of being involved in other business burglaries.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators arrived at the scene of an armed robbery at a convenience store on U.S. 84 near Ferriday just after 2 a.m. Monday.

They then detained two armed juveniles and booked them into the Concordia Parish Jail. Law officials expect they will be transported to the detention center on Highway 15 rather than be released to a guardian, authorities said.

No identifying information was released because of their ages.

Investigators received information during the Monday morning arrest that may link the two juveniles to yet another business burglary that happened in Ridgecrest last week, authorities said.

On May 3, a convenience store manager arrived at the business and noticed a window broken and approximately $1,400 stolen.

No suspects were identified or arrested at that time. However, surveillance cameras showed that those who broke into the business were armed, authorities said.

The investigation by CPSO is ongoing.

This story will be updated when more details become available.