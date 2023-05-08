Two qualify for sixth ward city alderman’s post

Published 11:58 am Monday, May 8, 2023

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — Curtis Moroney, 60, of 208 Winchester Road, and William “Chris” Jackson, 52, of 408 Walnut St., have qualified as candidates for the city’s sixth ward alderman post.

A special election for Ward 6 voters only will be held May 25 to fill the seat that became vacant with the unexpected loss of Dan Dillard.

Dillard, who served for 14 years as the sixth ward’s alderman, died unexpectedly at his home on March 29 of natural causes.

The voting precinct for the May 25 election will be at the Duncan Park Canteen.

