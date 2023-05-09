Ferriday chief chases down stolen vehicle; Juvenile arrested Published 8:20 am Tuesday, May 9, 2023

FERRIDAY — Ferriday Police Chief Sam King spotted and chased down the driver of a vehicle reported stolen out of Jonesville Saturday.

The name of the driver, who was a juvenile, has not been released.

The juvenile was detained on several charges relating to the vehicle theft and flight from an officer.

The vehicle was reported stolen to the Jonesville Police Department on Saturday, May 6, 2023. A BOLO, be on the lookout, was given for that vehicle at approximately 7:31 a.m.

Sam King, chief of police, spotted the vehicle coming into Ferriday at approximately 7:52 a.m. King attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver fled, refusing to stop for blue lights and sirens. The driver continued at a high rate of speed through the residential area along Seventh Street from Kentucky Avenue to Delaware Avenue.

The driver ditched the vehicle on Sixth Street along the bayou and fled on foot. King gave foot chase to the subject as other Ferriday Police Department and Concordia Parish Sheriff Office units arrived in the area to setup a perimeter. The subject was found hiding in a grassy area a short distance from the vehicle.

“We’re extremely thankful God covered us during this incident and no one was injured, not even the suspect,” said King. “This suspect drove with no regards to human life.”