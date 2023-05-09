UPDATE: Man sentenced on manslaughter charge in Ferriday killing Published 8:11 am Tuesday, May 9, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — A man who was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to a fatal Dec. 12, 2020, shooting in Ferriday was sentenced to the maximum penalty of 40 years in prison for the lesser charge of manslaughter plus 15 years for the charges of aggravated battery and battery of a correctional officer.

Treyon Kelly, 27, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter as it relates to the murder of Wilbert Henderson, 43.

Ferriday Police Chief Sam King said Kelly shot and killed Henderson outside his residence at 1305 Fifth Street at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

Email newsletter signup

Henderson reportedly drove up to his own residence in a vehicle.

After Henderson exited his vehicle, a man in front of him fired two shots, killing Henderson. The shooter reportedly fled the scene.

Police later identified and issued arrest warrants for Kelly days after the shooting following “a very comprehensive investigation,” former Ferriday police chief Herman Curry said at the time.

Kelly was given a maximum sentence of 40 years for the charge of manslaughter after taking a plea agreement Wednesday, May 3, in Concordia Parish Seventh Judicial District Court.

He also pleaded guilty to the charges of aggravated battery and battery of a correctional officer, receiving a maximum sentence of 10 and 5 years on those charges. His sentences will run consecutively for a total of 55 years.

Judge John D. Crigler passed the sentences in the absence of Division A Judge Kathy Johnson.