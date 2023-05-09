Mary Louise Clay

Published 9:26 am Tuesday, May 9, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

Mary Clay

Feb. 2, 1958 – May 1, 2023

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Mary Louise Clay, 65, formerly of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Monday, May 1, 2023, in Waller, TX will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Grove African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Mary was born on Feb. 2, 1957, in Natchez, the daughter of Alberta Givens and LB Barnes.

She leaves to cherish her memories: her mother, Alberta Givens; son, Riley Clay, Jr.; daughters, Tonique Clay, Lavanya Clay, and Cassey Clay; brothers, Marcus Givens, James Givens, Ricky Barnes, LB Barnes, Jr., and Danny Barnes; sisters, Sheran Glover, Gloria Bell, and Janice Easton; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com

