Police make arrest in May 3 shooting in which stray bullet hit woman’s car

Published 10:42 am Tuesday, May 9, 2023

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police have arrested Mark Jordan Mitchell, 32, of Natchez for a May 3 shooting in which a stray bullet struck the car of a woman who was driving on St. Catherine Street near Rembert at about 8 p.m. that night.

Mark Jordan Mitchell

Natchez Police Commander Jerry Ford said Tuesday morning Mitchell has been charged with shooting into a motor vehicle, aggravated assault with extreme indifference to human life and for discharging a firearm in the city limits.

“Investigators were later able to identify the person responsible for the shooting, which was traced to Cedar Apartments through a fight that had transpired. We were able to get the weapon used in the event and make a positive identification,” Commander Ford said.

Email newsletter signup

“The woman was shook up, but she was not injured. She was scared more than anything,” he said.

More News

Rolling ‘N’ The Dough rolls into Vidalia

Man arrested for allegedly shooting into air to scare juveniles throwing water balloons

Ferriday chief chases down stolen vehicle; Juvenile arrested

UPDATE: Man sentenced on manslaughter charge in Ferriday killing

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Who would you like to see as our next U.S. president?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections