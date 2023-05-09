Police make arrest in May 3 shooting in which stray bullet hit woman’s car Published 10:42 am Tuesday, May 9, 2023

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police have arrested Mark Jordan Mitchell, 32, of Natchez for a May 3 shooting in which a stray bullet struck the car of a woman who was driving on St. Catherine Street near Rembert at about 8 p.m. that night.

Natchez Police Commander Jerry Ford said Tuesday morning Mitchell has been charged with shooting into a motor vehicle, aggravated assault with extreme indifference to human life and for discharging a firearm in the city limits.

“Investigators were later able to identify the person responsible for the shooting, which was traced to Cedar Apartments through a fight that had transpired. We were able to get the weapon used in the event and make a positive identification,” Commander Ford said.

“The woman was shook up, but she was not injured. She was scared more than anything,” he said.