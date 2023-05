Porsha Deshawn Singleton Published 9:27 am Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Graveside services for Porsha Deshawn Singleton will be Thursday, May 11, 2003, at 11 a.m. at Gospel Temple Baptist Church located at 19612 River Road/ Hwy 553 under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Pastor Lonnie Culbert officiating. A visitation and Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.