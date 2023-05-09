Rolling ‘N’ The Dough rolls into Vidalia Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — Exciting news reached the ears of Rolling ‘N’ The Dough fans this week — the edible cookie dough shop has found a new storefront in Vidalia after two years of homelessness.

Shop founder Hannah Grace Hinkle announced the news Monday on her Facebook page with a huge smile, starting first with a thank you to her faithful customers who have supported the business with and without a storefront through the years.

“You guys were here when I started at the farmer’s market when I was 17,” she said. “You watched us go right from there to our shop on Franklin Street in Natchez. You stayed with us when we had to leave that shop when the building sold. I want to say a huge thank you because that is a lot to go through with a business and it means the world to us.”

The Vidalia Mayor and Board of Aldermen have a regular meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. today, and approval of the occupational license for Rolling ‘N’ the Dough’s new space at 3046A Carter St. is on the agenda.

Hinkle’s safe-to-eat-raw cookie dough has hit the sweet spot of both local and national fans since 2018, after she and her family moved to Natchez from Dallas, Texas.

Last year she and her brother Nathan took home a 3rd-place trophy in Dessert Wars, referred to as the nation’s largest dessert festival and competition that was held in Atlanta, Georgia.

Inspired by a shop she visited in Florida, Hinkle created and tested her own cookie dough recipes for shipment all over the region and to sell from a food cart at local farmer’s markets and events until she found the first brick-and-mortar home for her shop on Franklin Street.

When the building sold, she reluctantly had to leave the shop behind but continued a remote business, making deliveries as she had done previously and partnered with other shops. All the while, the young entrepreneur had been searching for a new spot of her own.

“We’re not on the Natchez side anymore, but don’t you worry,” Hinkle said. “We’re just a few minutes right off of the bridge. We’re so, so excited to officially announce our opening date. That will be coming soon. Man, y’all. This is huge. We’ve been out of our building for almost two years and you guys have still been with us. We appreciate it so much. This is going to be even better than before. Rolling ‘N’ the Dough 2.0.”